Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stake Lessened by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 89.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 30,431 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.39.

NYSE FL opened at $54.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.70. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

