Millennium Management LLC Purchases 6,239 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,265,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $242.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.