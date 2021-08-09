IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $98,363,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

