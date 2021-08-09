Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $3,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $33.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

