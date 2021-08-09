CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CARG has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.56.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CARG stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,111.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,171,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,837,226.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,708 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $63,430,000. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $26,026,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.