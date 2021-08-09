Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

