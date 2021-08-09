Brookstone Capital Management Invests $298,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,770 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.96. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

