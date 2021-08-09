Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SMEGF opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

