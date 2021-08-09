Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRLBF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.44.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

CRLBF opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.