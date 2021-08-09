Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

