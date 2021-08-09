Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Hugo Boss from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

