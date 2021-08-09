Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given New $4.80 Price Target at Societe Generale

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from $5.00 to $4.80 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Commerzbank to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

