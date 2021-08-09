Citigroup Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $188.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $138.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.66. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $135.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $423,251.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $915,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,509.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

