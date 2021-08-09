DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $68.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.70.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $63.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

