Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:CAH opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

