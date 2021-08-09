Insider Buying: Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Buys $11,960.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) insider Raquel E. Izumi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $12.34 on Monday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.59.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $193,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

