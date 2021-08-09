Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NYSE TGI opened at $19.90 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

