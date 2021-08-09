Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $115.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.27. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 741.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,914 shares of company stock valued at $14,503,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.