Robert W. Baird Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $145.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.82.

NTRA opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at $55,527,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natera by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,422 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

