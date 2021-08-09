ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.08.

ON stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

