Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,335.00

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,335 ($43.57) and last traded at GBX 3,319.05 ($43.36), with a volume of 16240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,300 ($43.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,191.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a GBX 45.90 ($0.60) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other news, insider William Wyatt bought 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,100 ($40.50) per share, for a total transaction of £12,307 ($16,079.17).

About Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

