Needham & Company LLC Trims Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $115.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $151.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PENN. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.28.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.11 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

