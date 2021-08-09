Millennium Management LLC Buys 306,177 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,177 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATNX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

