D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 22,356 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,356 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Rogers by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth $68,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rogers by 1,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

ROG stock opened at $192.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.79. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $207.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

