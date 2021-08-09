D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 160,331 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,331 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Casa Systems worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $7.40 on Monday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASA shares. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

