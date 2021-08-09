Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of US Foods by 229.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

US Foods stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

