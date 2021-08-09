D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $743,000 Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMX opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $673.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.09. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

MMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

