D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $103,554,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after buying an additional 534,988 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UHS opened at $152.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.