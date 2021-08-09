D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 76,101 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.