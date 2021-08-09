Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,036 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

