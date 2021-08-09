D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,235 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 214,623 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 782.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.5% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 459,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,588 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,949 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.73.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

