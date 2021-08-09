Eaton Vance Management Invests $32,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

NYSE SIX opened at $41.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.