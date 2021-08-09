13,035 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 111.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 331,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 174,639 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 40.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 55,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 2,820.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 483,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 917.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 174,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 157,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $8.48 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

