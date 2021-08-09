Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 663 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 96.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

AGR opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

