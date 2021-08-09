Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,842 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,842 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $103.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.29, a PEG ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.51.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

