Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 592 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 228,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,666 shares of company stock worth $3,072,783 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.01.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

