AQR Capital Management LLC Has $179,000 Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $472.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.