Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $22,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter worth $2,719,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter worth about $269,000.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.