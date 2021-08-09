Morgan Stanley Acquires 290,597 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of eXp World worth $23,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPI. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,700 shares of company stock worth $8,635,540. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. eXp World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $49.09 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.89 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.