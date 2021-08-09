Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.