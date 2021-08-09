1,925 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $301,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

