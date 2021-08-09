State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cheetah Mobile Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

