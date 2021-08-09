State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 23,200 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 54.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in NextCure were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NXTC stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. NextCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $210.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.50.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

