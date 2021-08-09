State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 5,800 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after buying an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 19.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 141.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.