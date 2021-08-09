Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.00 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

