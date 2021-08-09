State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $299,086.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,945,367.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $138.51 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

