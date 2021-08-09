State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $267,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in GrafTech International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $11.22 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

