Morgan Stanley Purchases New Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,207,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $10.28 on Monday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.65.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78).

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

