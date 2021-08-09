MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of MDU Resources Group worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.97. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

