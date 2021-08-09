State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 20,400 Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

